INT Price Reaches $0.0060 on Exchanges (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. INT has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and $769,121.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, INT has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One INT coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00066475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $303.98 or 0.00843580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006288 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00047428 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,672.95 or 0.04642676 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00035708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00020045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

About INT

INT is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. INT’s official website is intchain.io.

INT Coin Trading

INT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

