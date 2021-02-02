Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Short Interest Update

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,790,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 68,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.00. 23,507,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,269,910. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.09. The stock has a market cap of $235.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Intel by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $415,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,566 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1,537.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,434,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $171,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,789 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Intel by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $285,485,000 after buying an additional 1,435,594 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

