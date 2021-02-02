Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,800,000.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 28,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Wednesday, January 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $918,720.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $974,016.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $983,808.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $1,006,560.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $986,256.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,005,408.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $1,064,540.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 13,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $935,655.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 29,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $1,817,200.00.

On Thursday, December 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 32,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $1,943,680.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.33. 1,617,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $71.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average of $54.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.