InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Shares Up 5.9%

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.89 and last traded at $66.67. 120,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 92,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.98.

Several research firms have issued reports on IHG. Bank of America lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $696,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

