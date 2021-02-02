International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 306 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JLL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,583,000 after purchasing an additional 640,421 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,003,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,969,000 after acquiring an additional 122,102 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 818.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 967,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 861,962 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.6% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 625,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 93,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 541,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $151.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.33 and its 200-day moving average is $121.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

