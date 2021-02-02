International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $43,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,768,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,471,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after purchasing an additional 134,700 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $7,112,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 64.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 335,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 131,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYV. Macquarie cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

NYSE LYV opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.08 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $78.00.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 95.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

