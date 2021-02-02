International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $47,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Shares of ES opened at $87.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

