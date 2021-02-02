International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 696 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 158.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $184,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWXT stock opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The company had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $55,380.00. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,319,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,300 shares of company stock worth $937,266. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.