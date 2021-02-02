International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $49,105,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $21,741,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 892,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,232,000 after purchasing an additional 158,902 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 672.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 179,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after acquiring an additional 156,551 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 292,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after acquiring an additional 140,976 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IFF. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $130.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $143.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

