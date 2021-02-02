International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in January

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPCFF. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of International Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Petroleum from $3.85 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on International Petroleum from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of IPCFF remained flat at $$2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. International Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $4.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada; Bertam, Malaysia; and Paris and Aquitaine Basins, France. As at December 31, 2019, it had a proved and probable reserves of 300 million barrels of oil equivalents.

