International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (ITH.TO) (TSE:ITH) Trading Up 10.2%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (ITH.TO) (TSE:ITH) (NYSE:THM)’s share price was up 10.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.84. Approximately 101,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 337% from the average daily volume of 23,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (ITH.TO) in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.88. The firm has a market cap of C$358.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.24.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (ITH.TO) (TSE:ITH) (NYSE:THM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01).

About International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (ITH.TO) (TSE:ITH)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

