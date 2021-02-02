Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Position Lifted by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 459,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,522 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.6% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned 0.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,354,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,649,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,497,000 after purchasing an additional 659,638 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,723,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,061,000 after purchasing an additional 348,531 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 142.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 516,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 303,634 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,887,000.

BSCL opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.