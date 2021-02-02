Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of VCV stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 38,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,776. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

