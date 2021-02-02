Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

VMO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.14. 110,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,098. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

