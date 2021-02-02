Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.08

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.08 and last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 109116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,465,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 33,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 561,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 262,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the period.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.