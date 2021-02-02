Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,924 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 142,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 44,269 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 456,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,598,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 185,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWL stock opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.97. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $65.23.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

