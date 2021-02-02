Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $13,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 512,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,187,000 after buying an additional 44,062 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded up $4.40 on Tuesday, reaching $292.40. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,424. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $168.40 and a 1 year high of $294.61.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.