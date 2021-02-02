Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

NASDAQ PSCH opened at $185.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.51. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a one year low of $83.54 and a one year high of $188.52.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

