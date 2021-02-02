Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Up 32.7% in January

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the December 31st total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

PHO traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,873. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.78. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $49.70.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.