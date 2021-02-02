Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (RI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA: RI) recently:

1/19/2021 – Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) was given a new €189.00 ($222.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) was given a new €180.30 ($212.12) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) was given a new €178.00 ($209.41) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) stock traded up €1.25 ($1.47) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €156.95 ($184.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard SA has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €156.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €148.52.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

