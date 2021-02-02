Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Invitation Homes worth $17,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INVH. Mizuho increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

NYSE INVH opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.18, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

