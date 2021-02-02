Iofina plc (IOF.L) (LON:IOF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.45

Iofina plc (IOF.L) (LON:IOF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.45 and traded as low as $12.00. Iofina plc (IOF.L) shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 117,985 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £23.50 million and a PE ratio of 12.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.45.

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

