IOST Trading Down 4.1% This Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One IOST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, IOST has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a market cap of $269.92 million and $184.39 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00066677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $302.85 or 0.00846896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00048092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,731.96 or 0.04843306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00035685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00014714 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.