IOTA Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $40.74 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00084902 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000114 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000157 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

