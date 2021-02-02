IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $274.74 Million

Analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to announce $274.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.60 million and the highest is $312.00 million. IPG Photonics reported sales of $306.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IPG Photonics.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.50.

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Catherine P. Lego sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,687,476.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,771.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,723,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,492 shares of company stock valued at $29,498,372. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPGP traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.32. 8,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,093. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 117.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.96 and its 200-day moving average is $192.89. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.