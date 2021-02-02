IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Short Interest Update

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,700 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the December 31st total of 410,700 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 463,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.75% of IRIDEX at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.20.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

IRIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of IRIDEX from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.