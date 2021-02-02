iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 177.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 1,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $118.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.96. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.56 and a 52-week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

