iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 186,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 35,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AOM opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.95.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.