iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

IVV traded up $4.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.88. 20,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,619. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $375.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.95. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

