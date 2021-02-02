iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s 4th Largest Position

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 8.4% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $47,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $239.54. The company had a trading volume of 74,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,612. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $247.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.98.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

