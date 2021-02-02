iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 17,565.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 461,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 458,808 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 386,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43,123 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 162,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $685,000.

Shares of SUSB stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12.

