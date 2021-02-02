iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.2% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,477,000 after purchasing an additional 271,371 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,485. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $75.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.81.

