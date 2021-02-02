iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,366 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,163,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,008 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,642 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,378,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,669,000 after purchasing an additional 460,959 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,312 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $87.96 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $89.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.53 and a 200 day moving average of $82.65.

