iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,163,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,008 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,746 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,642 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,312 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,875,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,359,000 after acquiring an additional 801,321 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $89.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.53 and a 200-day moving average of $82.65.

