iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MXI. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $411,000.

Shares of MXI stock opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.56. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $87.61.

iShares Global Materials ETF Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

