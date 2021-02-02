iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,566 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 3.28% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $162,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

IXN opened at $307.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.02. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $155.91 and a one year high of $314.93.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

