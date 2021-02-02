iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 505,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,796,000 after purchasing an additional 88,249 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Cougar Global Investments Ltd raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cougar Global Investments Ltd now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $110.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

