iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Sets New 12-Month High at $300.14

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $300.14 and last traded at $300.14, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $296.11.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $290.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,440,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:JKE)

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

