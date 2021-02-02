iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $75.75.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

