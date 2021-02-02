iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Down 18.8% in January

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,544,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,998. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,160,000 after acquiring an additional 85,578 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,129,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after acquiring an additional 22,549 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

