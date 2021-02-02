iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,594 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $12,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,970,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,738,000 after purchasing an additional 212,682 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,165,000 after acquiring an additional 153,663 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,204,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 799,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3,163.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 507,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,261,000 after purchasing an additional 492,368 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

EZU traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.85. 3,637,040 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average of $40.94.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.