iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,042,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,646,000 after purchasing an additional 281,146 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 477.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,576,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,892 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after buying an additional 244,781 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 898,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,149,000 after acquiring an additional 332,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 868,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,188,000 after acquiring an additional 438,414 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $36.79.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.