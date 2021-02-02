iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is WT Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

WT Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,998 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,784,000 after buying an additional 1,350,591 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,059,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 733,301 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,523,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,099,000 after purchasing an additional 609,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,721,000 after purchasing an additional 429,470 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,924,550 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.36. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.