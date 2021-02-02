iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,455 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $24,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,591 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,059,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,101,000 after buying an additional 733,301 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,523,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,099,000 after buying an additional 609,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,721,000 after buying an additional 429,470 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.36.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.