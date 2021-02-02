iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.11. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $39.45.

