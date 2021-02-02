iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Lifted by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $17,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after acquiring an additional 289,959 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.40. The stock had a trading volume of 51,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,868. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.39.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

