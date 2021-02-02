iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 840.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $406.88 on Tuesday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $167.79 and a one year high of $426.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.47.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

