iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Lifted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,198,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 718,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,346,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $213.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.93. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $219.09.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

