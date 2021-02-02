iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s 2nd Largest Position

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 80.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84,678 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 10.6% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,202,518. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $217.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

