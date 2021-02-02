iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $20,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 69,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,995,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,738. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.72 and its 200-day moving average is $115.79.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

